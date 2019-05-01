Bugatti's one-off 'La Voiture Noire' prototype model was produced by the French manufacturer for the Geneva Motor Show in March to commemorate Bugatti's 110th anniversary.

The La Voiture Noire has an 8 litre engine that produces almost 1,500 horsepower.

It also has a top speed of 420 kilometres per hour, and can go from 0 to 100kph in 2.4 seconds, an incredible speed for a truly incredible car.

The former Real Madrid player already owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, an Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.