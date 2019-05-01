Bugatti's one-off 'La Voiture Noire' prototype model was produced by the French manufacturer for the Geneva Motor Show in March to commemorate Bugatti's 110th anniversary.

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Now The Owner Of The World's Most Expensive Car

The La Voiture Noire has an 8 litre engine that produces almost 1,500 horsepower.

It also has a top speed of 420 kilometres per hour, and can go from 0 to 100kph in 2.4 seconds, an incredible speed for a truly incredible car.

CR7 expensive car (© Reuters / Pierre Albouy)

The former Real Madrid player already owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, an Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.