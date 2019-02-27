The “Tonga Refix” hitmaker on Tuesday, February 26, took to the photo-sharing social media platform to give her fans what she describes as an ‘overload’ (according to her hashtag).

She wore a red adidas women’s track jacket and opened her ‘busty cleavage’ while singing to what seems to be an unreleased song.

“Me wo body no, ehhh/Me be woso no, ehhh/Wo pe nofo no,” she sang while cracking up.

It seems Eno has an upcoming song and this is a publicity strategy she’s using to hype her song.

