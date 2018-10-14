Pulse.com.gh logo
Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shay


A source had in July told Pulse.com.gh about the CEO of Rufftown Record being caught having an affair the female artiste who is on his record label.

A video recording published on the Twitter handle of Accra-based Hitz FM reveals Bullet's alleged affair with musician Wendy Shay.

READ MORE: Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet

The woman is said to be an ex-lover of Bullet who had flown in from Europe to surprise him only to be met with the unpleasant surprise of the singer naked in bed with her manager.

The source said on June 1, 2018, they were at the Sowutuom Police Station to bail an inmate when they saw Bullet head into the station followed by a fair lady to lodge a complaint.

The source alleged that they saw Wendy Shay in the backseat of Bullet’s car looking very disturbed as the complaint was being made.

Further investigations by the source revealed that Bullet had been caught by the woman in question with the singer Wendy Shay in bed naked, to which Wendy denied.

The almost two minutes blared video captures Bullets ex-girlfriend expressing her disappointment after catching the two naked in bed.

READ MORE: Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – Singer

"You have disappointed me. You sleep with Bullet...," she cried out.

 

"I am not sleeping naked...I am just sleeping," a voiced that sound like Wendy Shay could be heard responding.

"You are sleeping naked," Bullets ex-girlfriend said, revealing: "This is what you did with Ebony and I caught you, you started with the White woman, am I lying."

Wendy Shay had on multiple media interviews denied having an affair with her manager.

According to her, the relationship between her and Bullet is strictly "business."

