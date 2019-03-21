According to Rosemond Brown, who halted a photoshoot set after she spotted the uniformed boy walking bare feet, upon query, the pupil informed her that his shoes were seized at school because it was unprescribed.

READ ALSO: I am glad I didn't make the mistake to get married - Vicky Zugah

The actress added that the boy also revealed he has no other shoe at home and she was, therefore, touched to bless him with cash to buy some.

However, some fans claim that the act was staged for publicity but Akuapem Poloo's caption to the post stated otherwise.

Read what she wrote below plus the video and tell us what you think.

"This little boy made me remember when i was in JHS. I felt bad when I saw him walking barefoot yesterday when I was doing a photo shoot so I called him and asked why he is not wearing shoe he said they asked them in school to wear black shoes every Wednesday but because he didn't have one the teacher took what he was wearing in school so I asked him do you have anymore shoe at home he said no and that got my heart. Let try and help others people are suffering especially children if you see something like this and you can help kindly do and God will bless you. Don't worry about how I got this video because when ever we do photo shoot I always take behind the scenes so my PA got it."

Was the act staged?