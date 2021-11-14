Video: Sarkodie shakes off stingy tag; sprays cash on fans after performance

Well, it looks this tag can now be considered a thing of the past. In a video circulating on social media, the ‘Azonto Fiesta’ hitmaker is seen spraying a tad of cash on some of his fans.

After performing at the Konnect Concert at Coco Vanilla in Accra, Sarkodie was seen throwing cash to some fans who ambushed his car.

Before he sped off in his luxurious Rolls Royce, Sark threw the money in the air which led to a scramble amongst the fans.