Video: Stephanie Benson kisses presenter on live TV

Evans Effah

Singer Stephanie Benson has kissed her interviewer on live TV.

The 61-year-old Stephanie Benson.
The 61-year-old Stephanie Benson.

The beautiful and never ageing 61-year-old said the presenter was so cute, the reason for her kiss.

According to the controversial performer, she could not resist the temptation of kissing the young man who passes as her son on live TV.

Benson shared the viral video on her Instagram with the caption:

I feel it cements the bond between two people getting to know each other, and also, he’s soo cute. Look at his handsome baby face.’’

In an earlier interview with Ghana Weekend TV, the elegant and adorable singer said she receives love messages from young men who are of the same ages as her own children.

But she says she does not wish it stops.

Watch the video below;

In a related development, the Ghanaian singer had previously revealed the sexual antics she plays on her husband in order to get him to accept to go on shopping with her.

According to her, women who have husbands who are very busy could use the same sexually-suggestive methods to coerce them to accept to do whatever they want.

In a video she shared on social media, Stephanie Benson revealed that she had to sometimes caress her husband’s manhood, give him a blowjob and sometimes sit on him in the cowgirl position.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

