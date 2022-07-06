Video: Tuesday’s downpour floods Reggie Rockstone’s house

The about four hours of rain affected many areas including Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman and Kwame Nkrumah Circle among others.

One of the affected homes was that of celebrated rapper, Reggie Rockstone.

The musician posted a video of the damage done to his Cantonments home on Instagram.

The water which washed through the streets in Reggie Rockstone’s neighbourhood spread to his compound.

“I pray the hoods and all are safe. I am grateful for all but I can only imagine what is happening elsewhere,” he captioned his post.

In June, the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye reiterated government’s commitment to resolving the flooding issue confronting the country.