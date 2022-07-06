RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: Tuesday's downpour floods Reggie Rockstone's house

Hiplife legend, Reggie Rockstone, happened to be among dozens of Ghanaians whose homes were flooded by the Tuesday, July 5 downpour.

Reggie Rockstone's Cantonment's home flooded

Ghana’s capital, Accra experienced yet another flood on Tuesday morning, leading to most parts of the city flooding.

The about four hours of rain affected many areas including Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman and Kwame Nkrumah Circle among others.

One of the affected homes was that of celebrated rapper, Reggie Rockstone.

The musician posted a video of the damage done to his Cantonments home on Instagram.

The water which washed through the streets in Reggie Rockstone’s neighbourhood spread to his compound.

“I pray the hoods and all are safe. I am grateful for all but I can only imagine what is happening elsewhere,” he captioned his post.

Watch video below;

In June, the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye reiterated government’s commitment to resolving the flooding issue confronting the country.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has constructed more drainage systems than any other administration in the history of the country.

