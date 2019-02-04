The Kumawood actress who is a General Arts Student at the Presbyterian Girls SHS in Kumasi mentioned that she studies C.R.S as one of her electives but appeared lost when she was asked what the “C.R.S” initial means.

With some uncertainty, Yaa who is nursing a music career said C.R.S means “Christian Religious Service” and that’s wrong because it actually means “Christian Religious Studies”.

This isn't the first time the Kumawood child actress fumbled to mention what exactly she studies at school. Two months ago when she appeared on Delay's Tv Show, the same question was posed to her and she couldn't provide a bold answer.

This latest video of Yaa’s goofed comments on Pace FM’s Entertainment Review over the weekend has been making rounds on social media with many either shocked or teasing her about her ignorance of what she is studying in school.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.