Archipalago has been on the loose since Criss Waddle and Ghanaians criticised his latest song, titled “Megye” (the song has earned 12,000 dislikes against 1,000 likes on YouTube so far).

And on Nana Ama McBrown’s show, he received a very low rating from all her guests, which caused him to pour his heart out on Instagram on Tuesday, September 10.

He expressed his disappointment in Nana Ama, A-Plus, Bulldog and co-host Teacher Kwadwo for giving him a low rating.

“Why would you allow a small boy (Teacher Kwadwo) to mock me on your show, Nana Ama McBrown?” he said in a video. “A-Plus and Bulldog, you also laughed? Humans have no love. I’ve done businesses with the three of you so you should have allowed only Martha Ankomah to laugh at me because I’ve no business with her. Instead of asking that boy (Teacher Kwadwo) to pay attention to the song, you all laughed at me.”

He further called Nana Ama ungrateful, claiming he taught her how to use her popular hashtag “Brimm” on Instagram.

“I’m the one who showed you how to hashtag on Instagram. You are ungrateful. I know this industry is discriminatory but I will conquer everyone.”

