Vim Lady blasts Despite Media colleagues calling Nana Ama McBrown ungrateful

Selorm Tali

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s departure from UTV has sparked tirades from some workers at Despite Media who have been on a campaign to paint the actress as ungrateful.

Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady

However, Afia Pokua has defied the odds to be different over Nana Ama McBrown’s departure from UTV to join Onua TV/FM.

Unlike Ola Micheal, Abena Moet and Kwame Nkrumah Tikesi3 who have thrown direct shades to Nana Ama Mcbrown, Vim Lady says it’s normal for any journalist to switch media houses.

"A job is a contract to exchange SKILLS/TALENT for SALARY. Nobody is doing anyone any favor by employing them. A contract too can be repudiated or abrogated at any time. The same way, me, Abeiku Santana, Kofi Kum Bilson and Obiyaa left Multimedia to join Despite Media, someone can leave and join another company. It's just a job," she said.

She continued that "The OWNERS OF DESPITE MEDIA are okay with McBrown but the disciples are always shouting to gain favor from the bosses. Did McBrown not increase our viewership too? Or did you give her the acting talent too?"

"DO WE SEE FOOTBALL TEAMS ATTACKING PLAYERS WHEN THEY CHANGE TEAMS? My only advice to McBrown is, there are bad colleagues and imperfect systems everywhere so stop granting interviews about your former employers👂 Take it from someone who has spent over 20 years in this industry and just Shine Your Eyes and Enjoy Your New Job because "emmre yenni nka so". This attack by some Despite Media workers is not cool and gives us a BAD CORPORATE IMAGE", she concluded.

Nana Ama McBrown Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Rumors of McBrown parting ways with the Despite Media Group, owners of United Television grew rife on social media after McBrown’s multiple weeks of absence from the screens, even though the reports had been treated as mere speculations.

However, the news about her new station broke on social media in the early hours of Monday, March 13, 2023.

Her unveiling was done on Monday, March 13 at the TV3 premises. Top broadcasters at the media outfit, including Berla Mundi, Cookie Tee, Roland Walker and a lot more came out in their numbers to welcome the new signee.

According to the post shared by Media General, the screen goddess will be joining the Onua brand under the Media General group.

