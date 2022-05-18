Vim Lady confident Stonebwoy will be Ashaiman's future MP

Some users of the social media platform disagreed. One of the people who were doubtful about her claims, Ayigbe Montana, had asked Afia Pokua, "Are Ashaiman people a joke to you?"

The presenter defended her stance by saying, a dissenter should "respect yourself. When we were born in Ashaiman, where were you? Those who become MP in Ashaiman, what have they done?"

Another tweep, Maame Ama, also asked, "What has he done to deserve that?" Vim Lady responded: "Eiiiii sister, how many people have built the economy of Ashiaman like him.

"Do you know how much money is pumped into the Ashaiman economy with his Ashaiman to the World concert?" she quizzed.

Stonebwoy has a strong base in Ashaiman. The artistes usually connect with the people in the area he grew up in. On numerous occasions, he has exulted Ashaiman, claiming to represent the area through his music.