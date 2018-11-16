Visitors from outside the country are over-hyped - Fuse ODG

news

It has been alleged that when whites or most people who live outside Ghana visit, Ghanaians go out of their way to welcome them.

From Custom officers meeting them with smiles to cultural dancers welcoming visitors from outside the country, Ghanaians have always welcomed visitors in a welcoming manner. Once the UK based artiste, Fuse ODG made a remark that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were over-hyped when they visited Ghana earlier in November.

He said "The whole thing was just wrong…they came to check up on their kids,” he said and alleged that “ 'They' came to keep Ghanaians in check. We are still slaves."

It is quite electrifying for a UK based Ghanaian to make such a comment when he lives with these visitors .

However, a positive thing he said was that Ghanaians who go out and come back to Ghana should be given the same welcoming treatment.

It is unfortunate that sometimes when Ghanaian's travel outside the county they are not met with the same welcoming treatment but that should not stop Ghanaians from being hospitable.

The British Royals had to be met extravagantly because they are simply royal everywhere they find themselves but everyone else, irrespective of your tribe or race should be welcomed in an hospitable manner.