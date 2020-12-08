The BET Award-winner on Monday, December 7, stormed his polling station with his trikes to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

And from his observations, the process was ‘smooth and calm’ and that the constituents demonstrated ‘maturity’.

He also commended the security forces and the Electoral Commission for their efforts in his constituency.

He revealed this in a tweet, saying: “I commend Ashaiman for the continuous show of lawfulness…This Year's Voting Was Smooth And Calm.. thanks to the people of Ashaiman for showing such maturity, the security forces and definitely the @ECGhanaOfficial.”