When asked to provide proof for his claim, Wanlov revealed that Sam George had attended an anti-LGBTQ conference abroad that seeks to fight same-sex activities worldwide adding Sam George had already spoken about it.

Sam George, who is a member of parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency has been trumpeting the disapproval of same-sex activities and pushing for the anti-LGBTQ + bill in Ghana for some years now after same-sex legalization talks emerged in parliament.

Sam George is yet to confirm this wild allegation made by the controversial rapper who is a staunch supporter and sympathizer of the LGBTQ community.

Ghana’s Parliament has unanimously adopted the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.