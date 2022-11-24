Wanlov in hot soup as court orders him to pay GH¢55,000 judgement debt to Mantse

In 2019, Wanlov accused Mantse of being a sexual predator. The ' Coz Ov Moni' rapper was once friends with Mantse and his comments came after Mantse's ex-girlfriend, Dr Sionne Rameah Neely, issued a long statement to call out Manste.

Sionne and Mantse Pulse Ghana

According to the court verdict, Wanlov the Kubolor failed to substantiate his allegations that Mantse Aryeequaye is a sexual predator.

“Mantse Melvin Nii Aryeequaye of AccraDotAlt, Sabolai Radio Music Festival, Chalewote Street Art Festival & Redd Kat Pictures is a woman beater, woman abuser & a sexual predator. He picked the wrong person to intimidate,” Wanlov stated in a tweet at the time.

Mantse Aryeequaye later sued the musician for defamation. The court in its judgement stated that Wanlov the Kubolor when he mounted the witness box, “appeared to be naïve and did not exercise the best of judgement” whilst making those allegations.

“He appeared to have allowed his popularity in the arts industry to have clouded his judgement on the occasion,” the court said.

Solicitors for Mantse Aryeequaye demanded damages to the tune of GH¢1,000,000.00 but the court indicated that the amount was too much.

“I think the defendant even though liable to pay damages must not be destroyed with punitive damages of that colossal amount that can destroy his talent in the arts community. As result, and way of ‘go and sin’ no more, I shall award by way of general damages a compensatory sum of GH¢50,000.00 against the defendant in favour of the plaintiff,” the court stated in its judgement.

The court also ordered a perpetual injunction restraining the Wanlov, “his assigns, agents, privies whatsoever and howsoever described from any further publication of the said libellous and defamatory statement or any similar words or statements of the defamatory of the plaintiff.