Wanlov lambasts Prof. Gyampo over his comments on Akufo-Addo's booing at Global Citizen Festival

Reacting to the incident in a series of posts on Facebook, Prof. Gyampo stated that despite the hardship in the country, the office of the president and its occupant must be respected at all costs.

‘We do not like how the country is being governed but we cannot suddenly also throw our culture of courtesy, respect, and civility to the dogs. The position of the PRESIDENCY MUST be respected by ALL, regardless of its occupant,” he wrote in one of his posts.

His views were published in the Ghanaian Publisher newspaper which made Wanlov unhappy.

He tweeted in response to Prof. Gyampo describing him as a sexual predator who should not be given a platform.

“See sexual predator & violent kisser of young students still being platformed” he tweeted.

Prof Gyampo was accused of soliciting sex to extend some advantages to female students in a documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).