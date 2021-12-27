This wouldn't be the first time the free-spirited Ghanaian musician is willingly showing his nudity to the public. Wanlov once showed his manhood to Delay during an interview to prove that he doesn't wear underwear beneath his skirt wraps.
Wanlov the Kubolor goes naked again on social media; highlights 'kill the bill' advocacy
Wanlov the Kubolor has once again gone naked on social media to send a strong message about the human species.
In one of his music videos with M3nsa, the duo also appeared totally naked in some of the scenes. In a new photo shared by Wanlov, he was captured naked but he used an emoji to cover his manhood.
This time around, Wanlov is sharing his adult adult-rated photo to say that "there is only one animal I know of that destroys its environment by exploiting limited resources to fuel its quest to destroy other worlds".
The multitalented Ghanaian musician who has been a vociferous campaigner of LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana also decided to highlight his advocacy once again by adding the hashtag #KillTheBill.
See his post below.
