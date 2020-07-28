According to the Ghanaian singer, who is known for giving his children weird names like Abonsamposuro, Mali Wasty, Tivi, Radio, Kojolescu, Alata Mori among others, he chose 'Ebony' for his daughter because she was birthed around the time the singer suddenly passed on.

The always bare-feet musician has about 6 children with 5 women from different countries. According to him, he named one 'Ama Manpi' because he didn’t reach climax during the intercourse that conceived her, hence the name “Manpi” which when translated from Twi to English means ‘I didn’t cum'.

READ ALSO: Rare video of Ebony Reigns shows up on her snapchat account

The 'FOKN Bois' rapper in an old report by pulse.com.gh also disclosed that had it not been the passing of Ebony, he was about to name his daughter "Weide3” because for ‘this one’ he reached orgasm.

Wanlov

Fast forward, Ebony, is growing and she was captured in a recent video her father shared. In the video that shows Wanlov carrying a box of Fante Kente with his other daughter 'Ama Manpi' at his back, it could be heard that others with himself addressed his little daughter as 'Ebony'.

He captioned the video "Daddy Day, the box was full of fante kenkey," watch it below.