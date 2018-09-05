‘Warn your fans to shut up!’ – Shatta Wale tells Sarkodie

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale believes fans of Sarkodie are killing his career and has urged the rapper to tell his fans to “shut up”.

Earlier this week, the “Gringo” hit maker criticised the Sarkcess boss, describing him as “disrespectful” for refusing to help him shoot a video for one of his songs.

In an interview with Hitz FM, Shatta Wale referred to Sarkodie as his “guy“ but said the reason their previous collaboration (Megye Wo Girl) didn’t get any televised hype was because the rapper wasn’t serious enough about shooting the video.

He said whiles Sarkodie was willing to fly all the way to Nigeria to shoot a video for other artistes, he was reluctant to do same for him (Shatta Wale).

Many Sarkodie fans have subsequently not been enthused by Shatta Wale’s comments and have taken to social media to air their displeasure.

Whiles some hold that the comments were unnecessary, others also believe this is just a publicity stunt from the self-acclaimed dancehall king.

However, responding on his own Twitter page, Shatta Wale urged Sarkodie to tell his fans to “shut up”.

According to him, Sarkodie must warn his fans or they will end up killing his career.

“Hey Sarkodie fans behave because your boss when I meet him and I tell him these things every time ...so shut up and shut up. You people are killing his career .. Just shut up !!!!!! Sark warn your fans ooo yoooo !!!!” Shatta Wale wrote.