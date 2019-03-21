In recent news, some teenage girls in a Ga community were seen going naked whilst dancing to Agbeshie and Medikal's "wrowro ho" song and it seems the craze has now been transferred to "Omo Ada".

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, some high school students were captured sleeping on each other and making sexually suggestive moves whilst jamming to Medikal and Fella Makafui's "omo ada" viral song.

Translating "omo ada" from the Ghanaian local language, Twi, to English, it means "they are asleep" and it's quite obvious that's what the teenagers were happily acting out with some explicit twist to it.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.