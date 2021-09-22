To mark his big day, the former president and his family held a dinner party for the footballer.
[Watch] How Former President Mahama celebrated his footballer son, Sharaf's birthday with a lavish party
Former President John Mahama's son Sharaf turned 24 years old Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
A video cited by pulse.com showed Sharaf and his mother standing behind the table and lighting the candles on the cake. The former first lady looked so happy and was full of smiles as she talked to her son behind the cake.
Mr Mahama also stood beside his son while in a brown Kaftan outfit as he was full of smiles.
They helped him to cut his birthday cake on the night.
