The celebrity pastor was at a London restaurant with Davido after the singer’s successful concert at the O2 Arena. This occurred on 8th March 2022.
Watch: Nigerian “Celebrity Pastor” showers bundles of pounds on Davido at a party in London
Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian pastor, has been captured in a video showering bundle after bundle of British-Pounds on the Nigerian signer, Davido.
According to the Evening Standard Newspaper, Adegboyega shared a room with his cousin, actor John Boyega, when he arrived in London in 2005.
Adegboyega foundered Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church or in short, SPAC Nation, in 2008 - three years after he moved from Nigeria to England.
The church which is based in the South of London, specifically, Croydon, is reported to have started with three members.
The BBC reported in 2018 that he encourages criminals to drop their weapons at the altar of his church during services.
On 20th May 2020, Adegboyega, who gained the nick name, "celebrity pastor," stepped down as Lead Pastor of SPAC Nation and handed over to Samuel Akokhia and Damy Balogun. The announcement was made via the church's official Twitter handle.
In an investigation by the BBC’s Panorama, Adegboyega and other leaders of the church were accused of financially exploiting its members.
Panorama interviewed members of the church who accused the church and suggested Adegboyega be held accountable.
In a video released by the Panorama, Adegboyega was quoted to have said he believed it was "no big deal for members of the church to give at least £1,000 a month to the church, and that he needed to make £1 million monthly.”
A member of the church, Nino claimed he was asked for £20,000 by Adegboyega, who said he needed it for an investment. While the church denied these allegations, Adegboyega declined an interview with BBC Panorama.
Several allegations of financial impropriety, fraud, domestic abuse and sexual abuse have been raised against SPAC Nation and its pastors.
The police in Croydon said they will not open criminal investigation into the activities of the pastor, even though, Croydon North MP, Steve Reed accused Adegboyega of financial exploitation in January 2020.
