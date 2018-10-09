Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and back


Christmas came early for Gasmilla during Sista Afia’s performance of her hit song “Jeje”. And in due course, she proved that everywhere was indeed “jeje”.

Sista Afia and Gasmilla

The slay nation queen, Sista Afia showed us on the Ghana Music Awards UK stage that she would really make you scream “ajeee”.

When in doubt just ask Gasimilla, the international fisherman. The lucky dude was at the receiving end of some powerful twerk moves from the songstress.

READ ALSO: I don’t know if I will make it to heaven - Singer

Christmas came early for him during Sista Afia’s performance of her hit song “Jeje”. And in due course, she proved that everywhere was indeed “jeje” when she not only worked her booty for him but rubbed the front on him too.

My favourite part was when he carried her, only strong men can do that. What’s your favourite part?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

