A video of the beautiful Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla dancing to her husband’s performance during the Ashiaman to the World concert. Dressed in a white casual button-down shirt, she was seen bobbing her perfectly coiffure into blunt cut which barely grazes her shoulders to the rhythm of the song.
Over the weekend, Stonebwoy organized his annual concert, Ashiaman to the World, which was a huge success. Other artists who also sent the show into success are Kwaw Kesse, D’black, Freda Rhymz, Edem, Sarkodie and Okomfo Kwadee among others.
