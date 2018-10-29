Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman to the World concert

A video of the beautiful Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla dancing to her husband’s performance during the Ashiaman to the World concert has resurfaced.

Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman to the World concert play

Dr Louisa Satekla

The cutest thing ever is when couples support each other. And that is exactly the kind of couple goal vibes we get when we watch Dr. Louisa dancing at Stonebwoy’s concert.

A video of the beautiful Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla dancing to her husband’s performance during the Ashiaman to the World concert. Dressed in a white casual button-down shirt, she was seen bobbing her perfectly coiffure into blunt cut which barely grazes her shoulders to the rhythm of the song.

Over the weekend, Stonebwoy organized his annual concert, Ashiaman to the World, which was a huge success. Other artists who also sent the show into success are Kwaw Kesse, D’black, Freda Rhymz, Edem, Sarkodie and Okomfo Kwadee among others.

If your boo isn’t out there supporting your hustle please reconsider, just saying though.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

