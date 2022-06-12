RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch video: I want a man to marry — Kumawood actress Ellen White

Kumawood actress Ellen White has revealed that she's looking for a man to marry.

Kumawood actress and producer Ellen White
She said she's currently single though she has been married twice.

According to her, she's considering starting a new relationship but the man she's looking out for should be between the ages of 48 to 55.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Ellen stated that she's not looking for a rich man because she's working as an Uber driver in Germany and it’s fetching her lots of money.

She added that any man interested in her should be intelligent, responsible, respectful, smart, level-headed, and educated because she didn't go to school, even though she's good at English.

Watch the video below:

