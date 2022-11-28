RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watching Mohammed Kudus reminds me of my playing days as a footballer – TeePhlow

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian award-winning rapper, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo known well in the music space as TeePhlow has eulogized Black Star footballer Mohammed Kudus.

Black Star player Mohammed Kudus made headlines after the football match between Ghana and Portugal on Thursday. Many Ghanaians applauded him for his resilience and skills portrayed during the football match.

According to Teephlow, watching Mohammed Kudus play on the pitch reminds him of his playing days. The rapper disclosed that he sees himself in Mohammed Kudus anytime he watches him play.

He stated that the football player has a unique style when playing on the pitch and is resilient and also applauded his composure on the field. Teephlow advised that the new team should be held together because they are good and can go far.

“I see myself in this dude when I watch him play. Those who saw me play will attest to this,” TeePhlow wrote on Facebook.

He continued “His style, resilience, and composure on the field remind me of myself. I really miss my football days…..

He advised, “If we can keep our boys together for a while more, we will have the most dangerous team in the world. We have relatively a young squad, that’s the advantage @BlackstarsToQualify”.

South Korea and Ghana go in search of their first victory at the 2022 World Cup to boost their chances of making it through to the last 16.

Korea earned a credible 0-0 draw with Uruguay in their Group H opener on Thursday to gain their first point of the tournament and can now take a huge step towards a knockout round place by picking up all three points.

But Ghana is in desperate need of a win to stay in with a fighting chance up until the final game, knowing that another defeat would eliminate them from the World Cup after losing 3-2 to Portugal in their first game.

