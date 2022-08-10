We are suffering, all ' 4 more 4 Nana' campaigners will go to hell - Oboy Siki

The actor is of the view that the people who trumpeted the ‘4 More 4 Nana’ campaign, therefore deserve to be thrown into hellfire for subjecting Ghanaians to the current unbearable economic hardships.

According to Nana Ofori Agyemang who is popularly known in showbiz as Oboy Siki, he believes the sitting President hasn't been ordained to become President, hence, one term should have been enough for him to go home.

“I don’t know who ever thought Nana Addo that quotation from the Bible which he succeeded in deceiving Ghanaians while he (Akufo-Addo) wasn’t a Christian. All he got was to be on the seat for four years. He even didn’t deserve to rule us but mistakenly it happened”, Oboy Siki said,

Speaking on Ghamana TV, the actor also blamed Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah for endorsing the President. “Instead of you (Rev Owusu Bempah) leaving him to go after the four years, you went ahead making prophecies that he will win," he said.