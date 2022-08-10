According to the controversial Kumawood actor, the current hardship in Ghana is the result of the people who campaigned to help President Akufo-Addo to be re-elected for the second time in the December 2020 general elections.
We are suffering, all ' 4 more 4 Nana' campaigners will go to hell - Oboy Siki
Oboy Siki has called for all those who campaigned for Nana Addo to be thrown into hell.
The actor is of the view that the people who trumpeted the ‘4 More 4 Nana’ campaign, therefore deserve to be thrown into hellfire for subjecting Ghanaians to the current unbearable economic hardships.
According to Nana Ofori Agyemang who is popularly known in showbiz as Oboy Siki, he believes the sitting President hasn't been ordained to become President, hence, one term should have been enough for him to go home.
“I don’t know who ever thought Nana Addo that quotation from the Bible which he succeeded in deceiving Ghanaians while he (Akufo-Addo) wasn’t a Christian. All he got was to be on the seat for four years. He even didn’t deserve to rule us but mistakenly it happened”, Oboy Siki said,
Speaking on Ghamana TV, the actor also blamed Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah for endorsing the President. “Instead of you (Rev Owusu Bempah) leaving him to go after the four years, you went ahead making prophecies that he will win," he said.
He lamented that “all the hardship we are currently experiencing is because of 4 more 4 Nana. And to those who said 4 more 4 Nana should God come today for his judgment anyone who opened his mouth and endorsed 4 more 4Nana should be judged and thrown into hell. Look at how just 4 more 4 Nana has made us suffer".
