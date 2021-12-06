‘We care less if the media supports us or not’ - R2Bees

Sterling further boasted that they (R2Bees) have built their group so strong to the point that it can survive without the media.

The duo who made the remarks during an interview session with HitzFM’s Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, said nothing can stop their music from selling even if blacklisted by the media.

Likening their case to Kanye’s, the duo said they won’t be the first musicians in the world to survive if blacklisted in the media.

“They (media) have blacklisted Kanye and other artistes in the world for speaking their truth; we are authentic musicians doing authentic musics...Nobody can bully us in the business” they added.

According to the R2bees, some media personnel do not do due diligence with regards to their reportage and end up denting the brands of some celebrities.