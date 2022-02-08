The E-Levy bill being introduced by the sitting NPP government to tax electronic transactions has been a hot topic in Ghana over the past few weeks. Whilst many join the NDC to oppose it, others believe it is a good initiative for Ghana to generate its revenue than relying on foreign aid.
'We complain not because it's bad' - Sarkodie shares thoughts on E-Levy bill
Sarkodie has been quizzed to talk about the E-levy debate and he has shared his thoughts.
According to those who argue against it, it will impose further hardship on Ghanaians and the money accumulated from it might even be misused by the government.
Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, sees it differently. According to him, he pays tax abroad and understands the essence, hence, the E-levy is not bad but the conditions in Ghana makes it comfortable for people to oppose it.
A tweep asked the 'Happy Day' rapper "@sarkodie Please I want to know what you think about the E-Levy, you have been quiet on it your paddies are speaking their minds ooo".
In Sarkodie's reply, he said "I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I’m using avenues they made available to make ( it’s only right ) it’s not same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad.
"When you broke, a harmless “good morning “ can sound like a tease," he concluded in the tweet below which has stirred a back and forth about what he exactly means whilst others try to paint out his political colours from his response.
