'We complain not because it's bad' - Sarkodie shares thoughts on E-Levy bill

According to those who argue against it, it will impose further hardship on Ghanaians and the money accumulated from it might even be misused by the government.

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, sees it differently. According to him, he pays tax abroad and understands the essence, hence, the E-levy is not bad but the conditions in Ghana makes it comfortable for people to oppose it.

A tweep asked the 'Happy Day' rapper "@sarkodie Please I want to know what you think about the E-Levy, you have been quiet on it your paddies are speaking their minds ooo".

In Sarkodie's reply, he said "I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I’m using avenues they made available to make ( it’s only right ) it’s not same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad.