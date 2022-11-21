We could have done a better job – Samini on Black Stars’ official theme song

Dubbed “Osey” the song is to whip up support for the Stars ahead of the games at Qatar, which commences on November 20.

Other artists, including Kwaku Flitz, King Promise, and highlife musician Akwaboah have also released similar songs as Black Stars.

However, there have been widespread opinions that the song isn’t catchy enough for a World Cup banger.

Adding his voice to the lot, Dancehall musician Samini has expressed concern about the song’s quality, describing it as “bad.”

Taking to Twitter in a series of rant posts, Samini stated that the song is not up to standard to be the theme song for the Black Stars’ World Cup football match this year.

Although Samini did not specify the artists’ song, he did say that some of them would have done a better job and that it does not deserve to be an official song for Black Stars in any way.

“The new black starts song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm. A few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim is still for the boys. Go Ghana”.

"IDid Germany 2006,performed the official song at the closing ceremony at SA 2010.2014 was yawa and 2018 we no fit go.Been there done that 4get hype.The morale of my statement beyond politics,typos and grammatical errors remains the fact that the track is wack in my Opinions"

"Ok last one to the newbies lol. Been on this app before you got a smart phone chale lol. so chill .. it’s not that serious my guy. Opinions are like what ???exactly Chale peel my nkati3 for me make I take face pito na nkwasiafu) egyimi dodo" he said

Kweku Flitz’s song “World Cup” was used on 18, November when Black Stars arrived in Qatar ahead of their World Cup tournament. For King Promise, he teamed up with Ghana Football Association (GFA) to release an official song for World Cup titled (Black Stars)