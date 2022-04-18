'We don't smoke weed'- Asakaa Boys speak on the Delay Show (WATCH)

Kwaku DMC, Jay Bahd, City Boy and O'Kenneth explained that their songs only portray life on the streets.

"At the end of the day, one can not cover things up when it comes to our generation. It is all about money, sex, drugs and other things so there is no need to hide it," Kwaku DMC said during the interview.

"We are not the first people to talk about these things n our songs. It is a fact, it is going on. We see people who do these things, it is a craft. It is the same as movies which are inspired by people's life stories."

Another member of the group, City Boy also added that snooking "is an existing lifestyle and we are only talking about what we know in our songs...I don't know about the rest of my team but Junior( Jay Bhad) and I come from the slams... Dichmenso, so you know it is a rough area."