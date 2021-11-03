'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar consoles 'stroke stricken' Kennedy Agyapong

Setting everything to the side, the comedienne and TV presenter is leaving Ken Agyapong alone mindful that she is remaining by him as he fights his sickness.

Afia Schwar clarifies that despite the fact that she battles and contradicts Kennedy Agyapong on many occasions since they all disdain rubbish, he will always be in her petitions.

"We may disagree on many levels, fight countless times cos am just like you 'We hate Nonesense'…But Ken we need you, Ghanaians need you so you will forever be in my prayers. My prayers are with you and your family,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kennedy Agyapong is purportedly experiencing a stroke and has travelled to the United States for additional treatment.

Even though there is no authority correspondence from the camp of the politician, many Ghanaians including the people who he may have irritated, accept he is an indispensable character in Ghana.