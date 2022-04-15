'Ghanaian women pretend to love sex but we don't' - Nana Yaa Brefo

According to her, "it’s very difficult to talk about it so instead, the woman would rather raise her voice at you. As a man, you don’t give out home-keeping money, your sex game is weak and everyone is going on a trip to Dubai, you won’t also take your wife there."

Further speaking, she quizzed "you suffer pre-ejaculation unnecessarily. How do you expect a woman to be happy with you?”

Sharing her experience, particularly on emotional abuse, Nana Yaa Brefo said although she has not been beaten by any man, she has suffered a great deal of emotional torture in her previous marriage.

“I have never been physically beaten by any man, it’s not possible. but I have suffered emotional abuse. I always say that it is always what you give out that you receive. Our culture has trained men in a certain way and a woman in a certain way. If you’re in any way emotionally abused to the extent that it has brought down your self-esteem, flee from that relationship. It's possible to leave," she advised.