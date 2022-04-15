Speaking during an interview with Neat FM, the broadcaster asserted that lack of good sex significantly contributes to what moulds a ‘troubled wife’. “In Ghana, a lot of women pretend to love sex but we don’t. We really don’t," she said.
'Ghanaian women pretend to love sex but we don't' - Nana Yaa Brefo
Nana Yaa Brefo is adding her two cents to the rise of physical and emotional abuse in relationships.
According to her, "it’s very difficult to talk about it so instead, the woman would rather raise her voice at you. As a man, you don’t give out home-keeping money, your sex game is weak and everyone is going on a trip to Dubai, you won’t also take your wife there."
Further speaking, she quizzed "you suffer pre-ejaculation unnecessarily. How do you expect a woman to be happy with you?”
Sharing her experience, particularly on emotional abuse, Nana Yaa Brefo said although she has not been beaten by any man, she has suffered a great deal of emotional torture in her previous marriage.
“I have never been physically beaten by any man, it’s not possible. but I have suffered emotional abuse. I always say that it is always what you give out that you receive. Our culture has trained men in a certain way and a woman in a certain way. If you’re in any way emotionally abused to the extent that it has brought down your self-esteem, flee from that relationship. It's possible to leave," she advised.
In the video below, she concluded that "emotional abuse brings about conditions like stress and hypertension. You cannot be entirely truthful to a Ghanaian man because he will use it against you".
