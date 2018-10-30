We never considered divorce - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

news

Power couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett revealed to fans and the world that they have never considered getting a divorce despite the dark times in their 21-year-old marriage.

Red Table Talk, a reality TV show by Jada on Facebook Watch afforded the couple and their first child together, Williow, to speak on their rumoured plans to end their marriage.

The couple aired all that had gone down in their marriage in the last 10 years when the Bad Boys star and his daughter, Willow Smith, appeared on Red Table Talk.

On the rumours about the couple, Will and Jada cleared the air on allegations bothering on their sexuality and religious beliefs.

Shutting down the divorce rumour, Jada said, "We have never considered divorce as an option and that is because it's wasn't for us, we had a bigger family aside our nuclear family. I have never seen a divorce lawyer before."

However, the couple agreed to have gone through a phase that broke their relationship and they had to rebuild.

"It's not possible to clear all the rumours but to just to have it on record about the historical rumours," Will Smith began.

"We have never been scientologists. We have never been swingers, that's a real specific lifestyle.

"Do you know why I never got a divorced?" Will continued.

"It's cheaper to keep me," Jada interjects.

"No, but it's because I've never met anyone like you and I knew if I wasn't with you, I'd be searching in vain for the rest of my life," Will confessed.

In 2016, Will Smith revealed that he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have had marriage counselling to save their relationship.

The "Suicide Squad" actor revealed he and his wife sorted out their marital problems by attending couples theraphy together.