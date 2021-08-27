RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We pastors wives are suffering in marriage but we can't complain' - Rev Charlotte Oduro

Authors:

Selorm Tali

If you think marrying anyone is hard then Rev Counsellor Charlotte Oduro is saying marrying a pastor is harder.

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro
Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro

According to the Ghanaian marriage and relationship counsellor, being married to a man of God leaves one in a very difficult situation. She explains that pastor's status makes it very difficult for their wives to complain if they are not enjoying the marriage.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM’s ekwanso dwodwo drive time show, she said some pastors who have poor upbringing make their wives suffer more yet these women in most cases often remain silent.

All you need to know about PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS .

Who do I tell and if I tell you how do you see it. So we have to stomach everything. So when I come here and advise the people, I dwell on the same advice in my marriage. We are suffering as wives of pastors." she stated

Speaking from experience, she continued that "we don’t tell people but being married to a pastor is very difficult than marrying a non-believer because everyone thinks he is a pastor so when he’s killing you, you can’t even talk about it".

"He’ll be hurting you but you are not talking about it. Non-believers are on the easy ground because they can deal with each other,” she added.

When husband offends you, “massage his legs and give him good sex” - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro
When husband offends you, “massage his legs and give him good sex” - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro When husband offends you, “massage his legs and give him good sex” - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro Pulse Ghana

Rev Counsellor Charlotte Oduro is known for passing out some of the most controversial pieces of advice when it comes to marriage. She once said women who rub shoulders with men won’t make it in life.

Speaking during an interview she said, “any woman that wants to rub shoulders with a man can never make it in life”.

www.instagram.com

Once talking about how to handle cheating men, she said "if he is cheating, let him cheat, when he finish, he’ll come … Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have ego, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit … let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come”.

However, Nigeria singer, Simi, once clashed with the counsellor over her counselling bits of advice.

Lady Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro and Simi
Lady Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro and Simi Lady Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro and Simi Pulse Ghana

Chancing on the viral video, in which said women must submit to men, she angrily described her as someone who is not sound, adding that those who are cheering her are idiots.

Reacting to the singer’s comment, Counselor Charlotte, in a new video seen by pulse.com.gh said that “ I don’t blame her, they have pasts, they have issues, she should never think we have not seen it before, me I have been married for 11 years.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Abena Moet's husband sucking her boobs surfaces online

Abena Moet and Husband

Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

Kumawood actor goes home in 'digital canon camera' coffin (PHOTOS)

Delay's interview with Dhat Gyal ends in tears over singer's 'rape and drugs' story (WATCH)

Delay and Dhat Gyal

‘Some men suck boobs as if they are chewing sugarcane’ - Empress Gifty claims (VIDEO)

Couples must understand that cheating is part of marriage – Empress Gifty