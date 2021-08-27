'We pastors wives are suffering in marriage but we can't complain' - Rev Charlotte Oduro

Speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM’s ekwanso dwodwo drive time show, she said some pastors who have poor upbringing make their wives suffer more yet these women in most cases often remain silent.

“Who do I tell and if I tell you how do you see it. So we have to stomach everything. So when I come here and advise the people, I dwell on the same advice in my marriage. We are suffering as wives of pastors." she stated

Speaking from experience, she continued that "we don’t tell people but being married to a pastor is very difficult than marrying a non-believer because everyone thinks he is a pastor so when he’s killing you, you can’t even talk about it".

"He’ll be hurting you but you are not talking about it. Non-believers are on the easy ground because they can deal with each other,” she added.

When husband offends you, “massage his legs and give him good sex” - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro Pulse Ghana

Rev Counsellor Charlotte Oduro is known for passing out some of the most controversial pieces of advice when it comes to marriage. She once said women who rub shoulders with men won’t make it in life.

Speaking during an interview she said, “any woman that wants to rub shoulders with a man can never make it in life”.

Once talking about how to handle cheating men, she said "if he is cheating, let him cheat, when he finish, he’ll come … Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have ego, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit … let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come”.

However, Nigeria singer, Simi, once clashed with the counsellor over her counselling bits of advice.

Lady Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro and Simi Pulse Ghana

Chancing on the viral video, in which said women must submit to men, she angrily described her as someone who is not sound, adding that those who are cheering her are idiots.