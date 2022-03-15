RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We picked tomatoes from the borla to cook' - Kisa Gbekle shares grass to grace story (WATCH)

Every successful person seems to have a grass to grace story and so has Kisa Gbekle.

Kisa Gbekle
Kisa Gbekle

According to the Ghanaian actress who made headlines for investing about GH60,000 in cosmetic surgery to enhance her body, she comes from a very poor family. Detailing how poor her family was, she said they use to pick food from the refuse dump.

Kisa Gbekle was speaking on the Delay Show. "You said you come from a very poor background, how poor?" Delay the host of the show asked and the actress seized the moment to recount her upbringing in the Volta Region.

Kisa Gbekle
Kisa Gbekle Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

"We were poor to the extent that we have to walk miles to my mum's junior sister to take corn flour. We have to go to the borla to pick tomatoes or pepper, we have to sit at the shore to get one fish back home to cook and eat," she said.

Kisa Gbekle said she has also dropped out of school so many times because of poverty but she managed to complete Tsito Secondary Technical School in Awudome. According to her, she later attended the defunct Ghallywood film school located in Tsopoli, near Ada and moved to Accra in 2012 to begin a new life.

Kisa Gbekle
Kisa Gbekle Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

"A guy from Aflao rented a single room self-contain for me in Accra and I became a P.A to Salam and a secretary to his Venus Film productions," Kisa said,

"I left after six, seven months and I produced my first movie directed by Pascal Amanfo and it featured Roselyn Ngissah, Bismark the Joke," she added. Aske how she was funding her production she said "I started music so I started taking explicit photos so I had market".

Explaining what kind of market, she said men were approaching her a lot through Facebook and she used her mind to get money from them to sponsor her life and her productions. Watch the video below to hear more of Kisa Gbekle's grass to grace surgery.

