'We were chilling in Memphis' - Stonebwoy speaks on rekindled relationship with Sarkodie

Selorm Tali

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have buried the tension between them and are becoming best friends once again.

The two Ghanaian superstars met each other in France last month after their 2020 brouhaha. The dancehall act reportedly slapped the rapper's manager during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s “Black Love” virtual concert in August 2020.

Both acts expressed disappointment in each other over how their misunderstanding was handled. Since then, the pair who are also High schoolmates haven't been on good terms but their broken relationship has been repaired.

After meeting in France for the 'Accra In Paris' show, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy also performed at the 'Memphis In May' concert in the U.S. During Stonebwoy's performance, Sarkodie with his manager, Angel, was also captured dancing to Stonebwoy's performance.

Speaking about his rekindled friendship with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy speaking on Hitz FM said “we be cool o. Right now we are cool. As far as I’m concerned. We were even chilling in Memphis".

The Ghanaian dancehall star who recently inked a deal with Def Jam records emphasized that "the reality is that we are cool. There is no wahala".

