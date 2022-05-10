'We were chilling in Memphis' - Stonebwoy speaks on rekindled relationship with Sarkodie

Both acts expressed disappointment in each other over how their misunderstanding was handled. Since then, the pair who are also High schoolmates haven't been on good terms but their broken relationship has been repaired.

After meeting in France for the 'Accra In Paris' show, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy also performed at the 'Memphis In May' concert in the U.S. During Stonebwoy's performance, Sarkodie with his manager, Angel, was also captured dancing to Stonebwoy's performance.

Speaking about his rekindled friendship with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy speaking on Hitz FM said “we be cool o. Right now we are cool. As far as I’m concerned. We were even chilling in Memphis".