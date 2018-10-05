Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wedding photos: Pastor Chris' daughter and Ghanaian fiancé


Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and Ghanaian fiancé's traditional wedding

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's first daughter, Sharon, has finally tie the knot with her longtime fiancé Philip Frimpong.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Photos of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s- daughter traditional wedding play

Photos of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s- daughter traditional wedding

Nigerian UK based gospel artiste, Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of popular preacher, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has finally said "I do" to her Ghanaian fiancé, Philip Frimpong in a traditional marriage.

Earlier this year, Sharon shared the news of her upcoming wedding ceremony on her Facebook page with the caption  "CSO Weds Phillip Save the date...6th Oct 2018"

READ MORE: Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss song

Members of Christ Embassy, including popular singer Sinach, were present at the lavish affair which was held yesterday in Lagos Nigeria.

The white wedding will take place on Saturday October 6th 2018.

Here are photos from the traditional wedding of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter to her Ghanaian fiance.

play The Bride and Groom

 

play The Bride, Gospel musician Sinach and Groom

play The Bride Sharon

 

play The Bride and Groom

play

play The Bride and Groom dancing

play The Bride and bridesmaid

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party Video Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party
Resignation: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Bizarre: Efya says her favourite food is fufu and kontomire stew plus dried fish Bizarre Efya says her favourite food is fufu and kontomire stew plus dried fish
Journey of Judah: Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss song Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss song
Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage
Free: Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem
Celebrity News: Pokello files an appeal against Elikem’s divorce petition Celebrity News Pokello files an appeal against Elikem’s divorce petition



Top Articles

1 Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
2 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
3 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown...bullet
4 Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss songbullet
5 Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to...bullet
6 Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits...bullet
7 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter...bullet
8 Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife...bullet
9 Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about...bullet
10 Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s schoolbullet

Related Articles

Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt
#BFSuma10Years Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018
Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown jabs Archipalago
Video Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed"
Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat
Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage
WATCH Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti”
Bizarre Efya says her favourite food is fufu and kontomire stew plus dried fish
VIDEO Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge
Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion accusationsbullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve...bullet
6 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
7 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in...bullet

Celebrities

Video Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed"
Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt
Celebrity Kids First photos of Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture hits the internet
Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him.
Mad House Vs Sm Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement