The Ghanaian Hip Life star who was once arrested and jailed for the possession of marijuana has disclosed that the illegal substance is still useful to his life. According to a rapper, his doctors have advised him to be using it.
Wee is making me look younger than my age - Kwaw Kese
Kwaw Kese has revealed an anti-ageing substance that is keeping him to look younger than his age.
According to Kwaw Kese, he is looking younger now and more energetic when compared to his friends because of his constant adherence to the advice of his doctors
“Take me and some of my friends or agemates as a case study and you will think that they are way older than me,” angelfmonline.com quoted him to have said during an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel TV.
Detailing how he uses it, he said he uses it for tea and sprinkles it on other foods since it gives him the strength he needs. Kwaw claims that it is his Medical doctors in Los Angeles, USA, who advised him to be taking cannabis.
However, he hasn't confirmed that he uses the substance in Ghana, where its possession usage is illegal. In 2014, Kwaw was arrested in Kumasi for smoking weed in public. He was processed to court and jailed.
