RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wendy Shay admits going through broken heart (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Wendy Shay has revealed that she has been served breakfast and she ate it humbly.

Wendy Shay drops new photo
Wendy Shay drops new photo

The Ghanaian singer whilst talking about her new song in a recent interview has disclosed that it's a broken heart song personal to her. "My new song 'Survivor' is a broken heart song, it's a personal song to me," she said.

Recommended articles

Lyrics of the first verse of the song, got Wendy singing, "thunder fire go strike you (Motherf*cker), for the thing, you do to me, Then I no make ready for love, But the things you do make I fall Now look at that boy monkey".

After disclosing that the song is a broken heart piece, she continued that "because you know broken heart is universal, it doesn't know if you are an artist or you are a star or whatever, it can happen to a man it can happen to a woman".

In her interview with Glitch Africa, she added that "so I decided to do a song top empower women, especially those who are in abusive relationships. So what really gingered this song was when I heard the death of the late Nigerian Gospel singer Osinachi".

Chantre Osinachi Nwachukwu victime de violences conjugales
Chantre Osinachi Nwachukwu victime de violences conjugales Portrait de la chantre Osinachi Nwachukwu, souriante Pulse Côte d'Ivoire
Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu has been laid to rest.
Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu has been laid to rest. Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian singer sorrowfully died on April 8, 2022, after her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, allegedly kicked her in the chest. Some news portals first reported that Osinachi died from throat cancer until award-winning gospel artiste, Frank Edwards opened pandora’s box of mysteries surrounding the gospel artiste’s death.

According to Wendy Shay, the incident also influenced her to record her broken heart song. "That was the only way I could display my anger, through music and I want every woman and in some cases men to tap into that energy to let out any anger in them," she said.

As to who else broke Wendy's heart, she did not mention it in the interview below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KKD shares regrets from broken marriage; says 'I go to UK weekends to make love to her'

KKD emceeing an event

Randy Abbey drops exclusive information about Jackie Appiah's luxurious mansion (WATCH)

Jackie Appiah’s Mansion

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

“It’s our parents’ money” - Cheddar’s sons take a dig at Ghanaians (Video)

Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom