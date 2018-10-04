Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage

news

Since becoming the late Ebony’s replacement, Wendy Shay has had a tough time reaching the bar her predecessor set.

From her voice to her hair down to her fashion sense, the Rufftown Record Label artist has been scrutinized and criticized for just about anything. The latest to the list is a wardrobe malfunction whilst performing on stage at the Miss Ghana 2018 beauty pageant.

Understandably, as a performer, her fashion choices are usually revealing and her dance moves enticingly. It is under such circumstances that the young musician found herself giving the audience more than an eyeful of her bum.

Coincidentally, Wendy always talked about going a different path from Ebony’s and being her own self. This has made social media to question her recent performances as they seem to take on an Ebony style of dancing. Any thoughts?