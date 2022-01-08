Wendy Shay declares 2022 as year of Grammys

The Ghanaian disclosed this after she has declared 2022 as the year of Grammys and added that she will be bringing the award to Ghana. Her dream if materialized, will be a thirst-quenching one for Ghanaian music lovers who have been yearning for the award.
Wendy Shay has announced plans to bring Grammy awards to Ghana this year.
Taking to social media, she tweeted that "2022 is the year of Grammys I’m bringing it to the motherland Watch me".
Last year November, the Ghanaian singer, born Wendy Asiamah Addo said she believes there is more to an artist getting a nomination at the prestigious Grammy Awards than it seems.
Whilst reacting to Rocky Dawuni's nomination, she opined that getting a nomination does not depend on merely applying for the Recording Academy to consider. According to her, whom you know also plays a role.
In a tweet on November 29, 2021, Wendy Shay wrote “Chairman @RockyDawuni Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application”. It seems the singer has done her homework and hopping secure a nomination this year.
