Wendy Shay finally explains her famous ‘Ghana wake up’ hashtag

Explaining the rationale behind the famous phrase, Wendy Shay said;

'I feel like the starting point of success is acceptance of reality'.

She described her slogan as a wake-up call to Ghanaians to accept their reality.

Continuing her explanation, she said; 'A lot of people are living in darkness and don't know'.

Wendy Shay described the "darkness" Ghanaians live in as the reason behind the misjudgment and criticisms she faces. She ended her explanation with the following;

'I'm always going to stand for the truth and the truth is sensitive. All I want to tell the youth is that they should wake up and find their truth'.

The ‘Warning’ hitmaker is set to release her first EP captioned ‘Enigma’.

“Enigma” which means ‘A person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to understand,’ suggests that Wendy Shay is about to tell the story of how difficult it is for people to understand her unorthodox brand.

The original release date as revealed by the Rufftown Records signed songstress was Friday, October 21, 2022. However, Rufftown Records and Wendy Shay pushed the release of the ‘Enigma’ EP to November 11, 2022.

Wendy Shay, to whet the appetite of all her fans and give music lovers an insight into what they should expect on the full EP released the first single ‘Heaven’ off the EP on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Wendy Shay with Rufftown Records has a conviction that all their fans and music lovers across the world will be blown away when her first EP is finally released on November 11, 2022.

