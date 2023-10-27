Wendy Shay goes hard on corrupt Africa leaders in new song 'Africa Money'

In some parts of the song, the RuffTown Records Signee sang,” Our money, everyone dey chop..the President dey chop am nyafu nyafu”

She also sings about how the politicians are “living like kings” while the people struggle to survive.

The song has been well-received by many Ghanaians, who are tired of seeing the country’s resources stolen by corrupt politicians.

Wendy Shay, who has steadily built up a reputation as one of the most enigmatic and adored female musicians, continues to serve music lovers with back-to-back hits.

The new song produced by Fox Beatz addresses issues of corruption, which continues to worsen the plight of the underprivileged in society.

The award-winning singer and songwriter is no stranger to churning out hard-hitting lyrics that seek to demand accountability from people in high positions in society.

Some of her past controversial songs have undoubtedly been impactful on society and a vehicle for social change and activism, and “Africa Money” is certainly no exception.

The ‘African Money’ song comes along with a highly synchronised video that demonstrates chills on the streets and is certainly a contender for the best video of the year.