Wendy Shay releases heartbreak song for best friend who snatched her man

In her new song, which features some profanity laced throughout the lyrics and an apology to all Shay Gangs her fans in general while she took it all out on her friend.

She wrote, “It’s hard for Hardworking women to get genuine love. Whiles, I was on the road chasing my Passion my so-called best friend was also chasing my man and now they are together So ShayGang excuse me for my language, this song is very personal.“

The Epic Video also showed Wild Wendy Shay in a forest, clad in black and gold apparel looking fierce and sending warning to her ex bestie.

The singer is a trained Nurse by profession, worked as a Midwife in the clinical field. She worked as a midwife until she moved to Ghana to pursue her musical dreams.

She was introduced to music by Rufftown Records Manager Bullet and signed in January 2018 after the untimely death of label mate Ebony Reigns.

On 1 June 2018, Wendy Shay released her debut single "Uber Driver", produced by MOG Beatz. The song was released together with the official video the same day.