The music star who had her heart emotionally torn to pieces, creatively expressed her experience in the song about how her supposed best friend was making a move on her man while she was out on the streets chasing her passion.
Wendy Shay releases heartbreak song for best friend who snatched her man
Popular Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay has taken on her best friend and Ex-boyfriend in her new song titled "Warning”
Recommended articles
In her new song, which features some profanity laced throughout the lyrics and an apology to all Shay Gangs her fans in general while she took it all out on her friend.
She wrote, “It’s hard for Hardworking women to get genuine love. Whiles, I was on the road chasing my Passion my so-called best friend was also chasing my man and now they are together So ShayGang excuse me for my language, this song is very personal.“
The Epic Video also showed Wild Wendy Shay in a forest, clad in black and gold apparel looking fierce and sending warning to her ex bestie.
The singer is a trained Nurse by profession, worked as a Midwife in the clinical field. She worked as a midwife until she moved to Ghana to pursue her musical dreams.
She was introduced to music by Rufftown Records Manager Bullet and signed in January 2018 after the untimely death of label mate Ebony Reigns.
On 1 June 2018, Wendy Shay released her debut single "Uber Driver", produced by MOG Beatz. The song was released together with the official video the same day.
Wendy Shay has performed at several events including Miss Ghana 2018 Finals, RTP Awards Africa 2018, BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 concert. In December 2019, she also performed at Ghana's Afronation Music Festival.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh