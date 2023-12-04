The RuffTown Records star outshone competitors Diana Hamilton and Gyakie, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.
Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for the third time
Wendy Shay has once again secured her position as the top female artist on Boomplay for the second consecutive year, marking her third overall win in this category.
Expressing her excitement, Wendy Shay thanked her fans for their support, emphasizing that this achievement is a testament to their loyalty.
With an impressive 63.8 million streams on Boomplay, Wendy Shay has consistently demonstrated her prowess in creating industry-leading hits. This latest win follows her previous triumphs in 2020 and 2022.
Wendy Shay, known for her chart-topping hits like "Survivor," has been a dominant force in the music industry since her debut in 2018. Her success extends to multiple awards and nominations, and she was recognized among Ghana's Top 30 Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards.
As the year concludes, music platforms, including Boomplay, release annual reports showcasing streaming analytics and user insights.
The #BoomplayRecap2023 revealed notable achievements for the platform, which now boasts a catalog of 120 million songs and features over 10 million artists and 7,500 content providers, solidifying its status as Africa's premier streaming platform.
