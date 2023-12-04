ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for the third time

Dorcas Agambila

Wendy Shay has once again secured her position as the top female artist on Boomplay for the second consecutive year, marking her third overall win in this category.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

The RuffTown Records star outshone competitors Diana Hamilton and Gyakie, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Recommended articles

Expressing her excitement, Wendy Shay thanked her fans for their support, emphasizing that this achievement is a testament to their loyalty.

With an impressive 63.8 million streams on Boomplay, Wendy Shay has consistently demonstrated her prowess in creating industry-leading hits. This latest win follows her previous triumphs in 2020 and 2022.

Top female artists on Boomplay
Top female artists on Boomplay Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Wendy Shay, known for her chart-topping hits like "Survivor," has been a dominant force in the music industry since her debut in 2018. Her success extends to multiple awards and nominations, and she was recognized among Ghana's Top 30 Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards.

As the year concludes, music platforms, including Boomplay, release annual reports showcasing streaming analytics and user insights.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

The #BoomplayRecap2023 revealed notable achievements for the platform, which now boasts a catalog of 120 million songs and features over 10 million artists and 7,500 content providers, solidifying its status as Africa's premier streaming platform.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Kuami Eugene

'Gospel people are very judgmental' - Kuami Eugene