Yesterday, Mzbel and Tracey put on a disgraceful show on their social media when they boldly came out to fight over one sugar daddy.

According Mzbel, Tracey has been dropped by the same sugar daddy who dates both of them.

But the actress unleashed her anger and served the singer unsavoury words because she believes the singer has a hand the breakup.

Reacting to this, Wendy Shay, who is known for making controversial statements on social media, took to Twitter to say everything she’s seen ever since she came to Ghana is ‘big slay queens fighting over d**ks’.

She said she dares to be different and urged them to positively empower young girls.

“Ever since I came to Ghana, All I see is these so-called Big Girls Slaying and fighting over D**ks. Can’t we just get one woman who will inspire these young girls growing up morally??! I Dare to be Different! Act like a Lady think like a Man. Ghana wake up!!” she said.

