Wendy shay should check herself and rebrand – Rosemond Brown

Akuapim Polo says Wendy Shay has no identity because she came as Ebony. So she should sit down, check herself ad rebrand.
As usual, attention seeker Akuapim Polo could just not let this pass by without adding her voice to it. And this time she seems to speak some truth. She accused Wendy Shay of being clues about her identity because she has none. She further explained that this was because she, Wendy Shay, came in as Ebony and so her phoney brand has landed her in trouble.
Rosemond Brown said, “Be yourself, I don’t hate you. I love everything you are doing but be yourself and stop showing your buttocks on stage.” She also shaded the musician by saying she is speaking English because she has English people on her page.