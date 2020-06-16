She performed her hit songs such as “Uber Driver”, “Stevie Wonder”, “All for You”, “Masakra”, among a host of hits, amid glowing heartfelt testimonies from industry pundits to celebrate her two years in the music industry in Ghana on Sunday, June 14, during her virtual concert.

The concert which was a collaboration between RuffTown Records and Joy Prime TV with support from Loggy Entertainment was received with a thunderous applause across the various social media platforms.

Tributes poured in for the self-acclaimed ‘Queen of Ghana Music’ as she takes her fans and patrons alike through her musical journey.

Watch her startling performance below.