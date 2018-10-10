Pulse.com.gh logo
Wendy Shay squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera


In a video which has gone viral, Wendy shay is seen dancing to her hit song 'Bedroom Commando' and squeezing her "tomatoes"

  • Published:
Afro-pop singer Wendy Addo, better known as Wendy Shay has caused mixed reactions on social media with her dancing skills.

The 'Uber' Driver hitmaker in a latest video is spotted dancing and squeezing her 'melons' live on camera.

Rufftown Records signee is currently one of the biggest female artiste in Ghana with three smashing hit songs which are currently the street anthems, 'Uber Driver', 'Bedroom Commando' and 'Astalavista'.

Watch video below:

 

